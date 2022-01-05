UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The United Nations hopes the negotiations between Russia and NATO on security guarantees in Eastern Europe planned to be held later in January, will result in lowering of tensions around Ukraine and the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We very much hope what will come out of these meetings is a de-escalation of the tensions that we have seen in that part of the world," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric added that the United Nations is always supportive and encouraging of a dialogue between member states at the highest level.