UN Hopes Parties To New START Treaty To Find Common Ground - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UN Hopes Parties to New START Treaty to Find Common Ground - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The United Nations is hopeful that the parties to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will come to an agreement to proceed in the right direction, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We believe that treaties like START are an integral part of the nonproliferation, disarmament environment that we support," Dujarric said. "We hope that the member states involved will find common ground to move in the right direction."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on earlier Thursday that Moscow has not received any signals from Washington so far regarding the intention of prolonging the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that expires in February 2021.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. The New START stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and the US has so far not announced plans to extend it.

