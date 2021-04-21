UN Hopes Russia Will Provide Navalny Appropriate Medical Care - Spokesman

The United Nations is hoping that Russia will provide appropriate medical care to opposition figure Alexey Navalny, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"We trust that the Russian authorities will provide him with the needed medical care," Dujarric said.

UN follows the situation with Navalny "with concern," he added.

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike in late March after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice.

The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority. The latter assessed Navalny's health as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals and said that he had been receiving all necessary care. On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, several days after his private doctors released results of his analysis saying he was in danger of a kidney failure and a heart attack.