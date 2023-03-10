UrduPoint.com

UN Hopes Saudi Arabia, Iran Agreement Will Have Positive Impact In Yemen-Spokesperson

Published March 10, 2023

UN Hopes Saudi Arabia, Iran Agreement Will Have Positive Impact in Yemen-Spokesperson

The United Nations wishes that the newly-brokered agreement by China between Saudi Arabia and Iran will have a positive impact on the crisis in Yemen, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United Nations wishes that the newly-brokered agreement by China between Saudi Arabia and Iran will have a positive impact on the crisis in Yemen, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"In Yemen, we have a situation that is fragile ... We hope this agreement will have a positive impact on this situation and others," Dujarric told a briefing.

It is not a secret that a lot of tensions and challenges have been seen between the two countries that have impacted the region as a whole, he added.

Earlier today, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment, they said in a joint statement with their mediator, China.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh were severed in 2016 after an attack on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters against the kingdom's execution of prominent Shiite theologian Nimr al-Nimr, but in recent months the two sides have expressed a desire to resolve differences. In an interview with The Atlantic, released in September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that relations with Iran should be built as with a neighboring country.�

