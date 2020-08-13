UN Hopes to Approve $210Mln for Peacebuilding Projects in 2020 - Guterres

The United Nations plans to approve $210 million to fund peacebuilding projects in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said told a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The United Nations plans to approve $210 million to fund peacebuilding projects in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said told a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The Peacebuilding Fund has swiftly adjusted the work on the ground and identified new areas of support in response to COVID-19," Guterres said. "Unfortunately, the demand for the fund continues to outpace supply. We hope to approve $210 million in projects this year."

Guterres said that the United Nations is still far away from reaching a "quantum leap" in funding activities for peacebuilding.

To address this issue, the UN secretary-general further promised to present a report in September that will include recommendations on the issue.