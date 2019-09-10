UrduPoint.com
UN Hopes To Avoid More Violence After Collapse Of US-Taliban Talks - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

UN Hopes to Avoid More Violence After Collapse of US-Taliban Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United Nations has taken note of US President Donald Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the Taliban and hopes that the decision will not fuel more terrorist violence in Afghanistan, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, following deadly terrorist talks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Trump said via Twitter that he canceled plans to hold secret Camp David talks with the Taliban leadership and Afghan leaders on Sunday.

"We have taken note of the decision by the US government to halt, at least for the time being, the talks with the Taliban," Dujarric said. "We have seen in the last three weeks a huge surge in civilian deaths in attacks. We obviously do hope that this will not lead to more violence.

"

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the only way to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan is through inclusive negotiations.

"We stand ready to help at the request of the parties," he added.

On September 2, a huge explosion hit Kabul's PD9 district, where foreign troops and agencies are located, just hours after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad shared with the nation's leadership the details of a peace deal drafted during the ninth round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. The attack, which the Taliban have taken responsibility for, left 16 dead and 119 wounded.

Three days later, three explosions rocked Kabul, killing dozens of people, including a US soldier. The Taliban again claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

