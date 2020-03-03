UN Hopes to Evacuate More Seriously Ill Yemenis on Cairo Flight - Grande

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations hopes to airlift 50 seriously ill Yemenis and their caregivers to Cairo in the coming days, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen told Sputnik.

First two flights in three years left the Sana airport in northern Yemen last month after Saudi Arabia agreed to exempt UN mercy flights from its air and land blockade of the war-hit country.

"We are hoping that within just the next few days that the third flight can leave Sana. There will be approximately 50 patients and their caregivers that will be on the flight. And this time it will go to Cairo," Lise Grande said.

The first two flights with mostly women and children who require urgent lifesaving assistance left for the Jordanian capital of Amman in early February, culminating 18 months of talks between the UN and Riyadh.

Grande, who spoke on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, said several thousands of patients in Yemen could only be treated abroad.

"There are there thousands of patients who are suffering from diseases or conditions that can't be treated in Yemen, only way they can receive treatment is if they are allowed to leave the country and are able to reach medical facilities in other countries like Jordan, like Egypt," she said.

The five-year war in Yemen has also displaced 3 million people. Additionally, it is hosting a small number of migrants and refugees who entered the impoverished country in search of safety. Grande said that 22 million people in Yemen needed some kind of assistance from the UN.