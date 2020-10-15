UN Hopes to Receive Approval in Next Days to Access Decaying Tanker in Yemen - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United Nations expects to receive formal approval in the coming days from the Houthi rebel movement to conduct an assessment of the abandoned Safer oil tanker stranded in the Red Sea and undertake initial repairs, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock saidon Thursday.

"We continue to speak to the Ansar Allah [Houthi] authorities about the SAFER oil tanker. The discussions have accelerated in recent weeks, and we hope to receive formal, written approval in the coming days for the UN mission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the vessel and to undertake initial repairs," Lowcock said in a Security Council meeting.

The United Nations has been trying to send a technical team to the tanker since July. The vessel, which is loaded with 1 million barrels of crude oil, can break apart or explode at any time and cause an environmental disaster in the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in August called on the Houthi movement that controls the nearby area near the tanker to remove any obstacles and grant access to independent technical experts to conduct possible repairs.

An oil spill from the tanker would directly impact as many as 1.6 million people, causing catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects to the area around the port of Al-Hudaydah, according to the United Nations.