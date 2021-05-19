UrduPoint.com
UN Hopes To Release $14Mln To Aid Palestinians In Gaza - Relief Coordinator

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:10 AM

UN Hopes to Release $14Mln to Aid Palestinians in Gaza - Relief Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said he hopes the world body will release $14 million for emergency assistance to the Palestinian families amid the escalation of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"We need adequate funding to enable a speedy response.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Lynn Hastings, hopes to release some US$14 million from the OPT Humanitarian Fund," Lowcock said on Tuesday.

Lowcock added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will soon launch a fuller appeal as the initial funding seeks to meet only immediate needs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour urged Guterres to immediately issue emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

