UN Hopes US-Germany Relations to Remain 'Constructive' After Troop Pullout - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United Nations is hopeful that the relationship between Washington and Berlin will continue to be positive and constructive after the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Germany, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations.

"Obviously, we hope and expect that relations between the United States and Germany will continue to be positive and constructive for both of them," Haq said.

Esper said the troops repositioning will be done in a manner that will enhance NATO and boost the deterrence of Russia. He clarified that 6,400 troops will return to the United States and 5,600 will be repositioned within NATO member countries.

Earlier In July, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Berlin regrets Washington's decision to pull out US troops from Germany, but believes that redeploying the troops within Europe would show the United States' commitment to the Transatlantic partnership.