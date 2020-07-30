UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Hopes US-Germany Relations To Remain 'Constructive' After Troop Pullout - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN Hopes US-Germany Relations to Remain 'Constructive' After Troop Pullout - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United Nations is hopeful that the relationship between Washington and Berlin will continue to be positive and constructive after the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Germany, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations.

"Obviously, we hope and expect that relations between the United States and Germany will continue to be positive and constructive for both of them," Haq said.

Esper said the troops repositioning will be done in a manner that will enhance NATO and boost the deterrence of Russia. He clarified that 6,400 troops will return to the United States and 5,600 will be repositioned within NATO member countries.

Earlier In July, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Berlin regrets Washington's decision to pull out US troops from Germany, but believes that redeploying the troops within Europe would show the United States' commitment to the Transatlantic partnership.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Russia Europe Washington German Germany Berlin United States July From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

26 minutes ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.