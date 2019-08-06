UrduPoint.com
UN Hopes US Lets Iran's Zarif Attend General Assembly As Per Int'l. Law - Spokesman

Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

The United Nations is hopeful that the US government will comply with the UN host country obligations in relation to the ability of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend the UN General Assembly high-level week in September, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

Last month, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of its maximum pressure policy on Iran that also targets officials associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We have to wait and see what happens at the General Assembly, I cannot predict, but the United States has obligations under the host country agreement...

and, as a matter of principle, we hope that every country that is under such obligations lives up to those obligations," Dujarric told reporters.

According to the UN-US Headquarters Agreement, the United States as host country should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the headquarters district of representatives or officials from UN member states traveling there to attend the United Nations' events.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 17 in New York, and the high-level debates are scheduled to begin on September 24.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement and re-imposing sanctions on Iran's main economic sectors.

