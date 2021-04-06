UN Hopes Vienna JCPOA Meeting Represents 'Step in Right Direction' - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United Nations hopes that Tuesday's meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a step in the right direction that will revive the nuclear agreement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna on Tuesday. There were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington despite the presence of a delegation from the United States.

"We hope this is a first step in the right direction. We have always expressed our support for the JCPOA, which is an important multilateral agreement, and we hope that the agreement will get back on track," Dujarric said.