UN Hoping to Collect $10Bln at Syria Donor Conference - Under-Secretary-General Lowcock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United Nations is hoping to gather $10 billion at the Brussels-hosted Syria donor conference, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said Tuesday.

"We're seeking today to raise $10 billion, including $4.2 billion for help for Syrians inside their own country and $5.

8 billion for Syrians who sought refuge in neighboring countries," Lowcock said.

"It's a very shocking thing to have to tell you all, that in fact the situation for Syrians in their own country and in neighboring countries is worse now than it's been at any time really over the previous nine years ... There's less violence but there's more suffering, and that is because of the economic consequences primarily that have been wrought on Syria," the UN official remarked.