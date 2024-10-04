UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

The United Nations said Friday it was "horrified" by the killing of at least 70 people, including women and children, in a gang shooting in troubled Haiti

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The United Nations said Friday it was "horrified" by the killing of at least 70 people, including women and children, in a gang shooting in troubled Haiti.

The UN human rights office said the attack in Port Sonde left at least 16 others seriously injured, while dozens of houses and vehicles were torched.

One of the world's poorest countries, Haiti has plunged into anarchy, with gangs taking over the capital Port-au-Prince, and the security and health systems collapsing.

"We are horrified by Thursday's gang attacks in the town of Pont Sonde in Haiti's Artibonite department," UN Human Rights Office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.

"Members of the Gran Grif gang used automatic rifles to shoot at the population, killing at least 70 people, among them about 10 women and three infants.

"At least 16 people were seriously injured, including two gang members hit during an exchange of fire with Haitian police.

"As the attacks unfolded, gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles, forcing a number of residents to flee.

"It is crucial that the authorities carry out a prompt and thorough investigation into this attack, hold those responsible to account, and guarantee reparations for the victims and their families.

"

Last week the UN human rights office said more than 3,600 people had been killed this year in gang violence in Haiti.

"No more lives should be lost to this senseless criminality," said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In October 2023, the UN Security Council approved sending a multinational stabilisation force, led by Kenya, to assist Haitian police.

The Security Council on Monday extended its authorisation of the multinational policing mission in crime-ravaged Haiti, but without any call to transform it into a UN peacekeeping mission, as floated by Port-au-Prince.

"We call for increased international financial and logistical assistance to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti," said Al-Kheetan.

The UN's migration agency on Wednesday said more than 700,000 people were now displaced in Haiti -- more than half of them children, as gang violence ravages the Caribbean country.