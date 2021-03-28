UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'Horrified' As Myanmar Sees 'Bloodiest' Day Since Coup - Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:13 AM

UN 'Horrified' as Myanmar Sees 'Bloodiest' Day Since Coup - Mission

The UN Mission in Myanmar has condemned the deadly crackdown on Saturday's protests, during which more than 90 people were killed, calling it the "bloodiest day" since the military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The UN Mission in Myanmar has condemned the deadly crackdown on Saturday's protests, during which more than 90 people were killed, calling it the "bloodiest day" since the military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

"The United Nations in Myanmar is horrified by the needless loss of life today with reports of dozens of people shot dead by the military across the country, in the bloodiest day since the coup. The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account," the UN mission said in a statement.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in the meantime, continues to receive reports of those killed and injured across the country.

"Shocking violence against #Myanmar's people by its military on #ArmedForcesDay. We are receiving reports of scores killed, incl. children, 100s injured across 40 locations, & mass arrests.

This violence is compounding the illegitimacy of the coup & the culpability of its leaders," the OHCHR tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Burmese media reported that at least 91 people were killed during ongoing protests against the military rule in Myanmar. Fatalities were reported in the cities of Yangon, Bago, Mandalay and surrounding regions.

On the eve of the deadly protests, the military-controlled MRTV channel warned that participants in acts of violence and unrest "could be accidentally shot in the head or back." Unlike other outlets, the state-run channel has repeatedly reported that there were armed people among protesters who shot at soldiers and police, provoking security forces to return fire.

According to the Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners of Myanmar, over 300 people have been killed in protests since early February, when the military seized power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police United Nations San Bago Mandalay Myanmar February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

60 minutes ago

Third wave of COVID-19 too lethal as compared to p ..

2 minutes ago

France Expects Shipments of Nearly 3Mln Doses of C ..

2 minutes ago

Suspects arrested over killing of Libya militia le ..

2 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

2 hours ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.