UN 'Horrified' as Myanmar Sees 'Bloodiest' Day Since Coup - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The UN Mission in Myanmar has condemned the deadly crackdown on Saturday's protests, during which more than 90 people were killed, calling it the "bloodiest day" since the military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

"The United Nations in Myanmar is horrified by the needless loss of life today with reports of dozens of people shot dead by the military across the country, in the bloodiest day since the coup. The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account," the UN mission said in a statement.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in the meantime, continues to receive reports of those killed and injured across the country.

"Shocking violence against #Myanmar's people by its military on #ArmedForcesDay. We are receiving reports of scores killed, incl. children, 100s injured across 40 locations, & mass arrests.

This violence is compounding the illegitimacy of the coup & the culpability of its leaders," the OHCHR tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Burmese media reported that at least 91 people were killed during ongoing protests against the military rule in Myanmar. Fatalities were reported in the cities of Yangon, Bago, Mandalay and surrounding regions.

On the eve of the deadly protests, the military-controlled MRTV channel warned that participants in acts of violence and unrest "could be accidentally shot in the head or back." Unlike other outlets, the state-run channel has repeatedly reported that there were armed people among protesters who shot at soldiers and police, provoking security forces to return fire.

According to the Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners of Myanmar, over 300 people have been killed in protests since early February, when the military seized power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.