UN HRC Resolution on Belarus Far-Fetched, Creates 'Dangerous Precedent' - Foreign Minister

UN Human Rights Council resolution on Belarus is absolutely far-fetched and creates "a very dangerous precedent," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020)

UN Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution on the situation with protests in Belarus, which called on President Alexander Lukashenko to start a dialogue with the opposition. In favor of the resolution presented by Germany on behalf of the EU countries, 23 countries of the UN HRC supported it, two rejected, 22 countries abstained. All 17 amendments to the resolution, which were submitted by Russia and supported by a number of states, were not adopted.

"The resolution is absolutely far-fetched. And I must say that a very dangerous precedent is being created for the United Nations. Why? Because Article 2 of the UN Charter clearly states that the Organization should not interfere in the internal competence of this or that state. This resolution is unequivocal interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, because certain proposals provide for an assessment of the situation in Belarus, an assessment of the election results, an assessment of the behavior of various parties, etc. This can be unambiguously interpreted as interference in the internal affairs of the state," Makei said within the general discussion of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, published on the website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to the minister, other countries "should bear in mind that a dangerous precedent is being created in this regard."

Makei noted that Minsk was calmly looking at such development of the situation.

"Of course, we will adequately respond to this document and we will take appropriate actions aimed at protecting the interests of Belarus together with like-minded countries," he said.

The foreign minister of the republic recalled that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was also involved at the initiative of the European Union.

"The Permanent Council made a proposal to use the so-called Moscow Mechanism in relation to Belarus. We already went through this in 2011, I think we will go through this situation now. The mechanism provides for the formation of a certain expert group and sending it to Belarus to study the situation related to human rights," he explained.

"The government of Belarus absolutely does not intend to participate in the implementation of this mechanism, and we categorically do not accept such approach, as well as proposals for various external mediation with the intention of pushing the authorities to dialogue with opponents," Makei added.