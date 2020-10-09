UN HRC Special Rapporteurs to Express Position on Navalny Case After Studying All Data

Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and on freedom of speech Irene Khan will express their position on the Alexey Navalny case after studying all the data and contacts with Russia, Callamard told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and on freedom of speech Irene Khan will express their position on the Alexey Navalny case after studying all the data and contacts with Russia, Callamard told Sputnik.

Earlier, Der Spiegel reported that UN special rapporteurs had agreed to take up the investigation of the incident with Navalny at his request. According to the newspaper, Khan and Callamard have already visited Berlin and had a long conversation with Navalny.

"We can confirm that Ms. Kahn and I have received a communication from Mr. William Bourbon, Alexei Navalny's lawyer, regarding the attempted poisoning of Mr. Alexis Navalny. In keeping with established procedures, these allegations are examined closely and thoroughly assessed. We will reserve opinions on the substance of the allegations for a time when the analysis is completed and when the matters have been raised with the concerned State, as per the working methods of Special Procedures," Callamard said in a statement.