UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN HRC Special Rapporteurs To Express Position On Navalny Case After Studying All Data

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:04 PM

UN HRC Special Rapporteurs to Express Position on Navalny Case After Studying All Data

Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and on freedom of speech Irene Khan will express their position on the Alexey Navalny case after studying all the data and contacts with Russia, Callamard told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard and on freedom of speech Irene Khan will express their position on the Alexey Navalny case after studying all the data and contacts with Russia, Callamard told Sputnik.

Earlier, Der Spiegel reported that UN special rapporteurs had agreed to take up the investigation of the incident with Navalny at his request. According to the newspaper, Khan and Callamard have already visited Berlin and had a long conversation with Navalny.

"We can confirm that Ms. Kahn and I have received a communication from Mr. William Bourbon, Alexei Navalny's lawyer, regarding the attempted poisoning of Mr. Alexis Navalny. In keeping with established procedures, these allegations are examined closely and thoroughly assessed. We will reserve opinions on the substance of the allegations for a time when the analysis is completed and when the matters have been raised with the concerned State, as per the working methods of Special Procedures," Callamard said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Berlin All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

20 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

Treatment of mental illness among govt's prioritie ..

35 seconds ago

Rain floods Greece's largest migrant camp

37 seconds ago

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

9 minutes ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to cond ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.