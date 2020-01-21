UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Body Rules Countries Cannot Deport People Facing Climate Change Threats

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:12 PM

UN Human Rights Body Rules Countries Cannot Deport People Facing Climate Change Threats

Countries must no longer deport people whose lives would be in danger in their home countries due to climate change-related problems, the United Nations Human Rights Committee said on Tuesday, citing a "historic case" involving an asylum claim from a Kiribati citizen in New Zealand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Countries must no longer deport people whose lives would be in danger in their home countries due to climate change-related problems, the United Nations Human Rights Committee said on Tuesday, citing a "historic case" involving an asylum claim from a Kiribati citizen in New Zealand.

Ioane Teitiota applied for asylum in New Zealand in 2015 but was later deported to Kiribati together with his family. Teitiota then filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee, saying that New Zealand had violated his right to life, mentioning rising sea levels in Kiribati.

"In its first ruling on a complaint by an individual seeking asylum from the effects of climate change, the UN Human Rights Committee has stated that countries may not deport individuals who face climate change-induced conditions that violate the right to life," the committee said in a statement released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The committee did not rule against New Zealand in this specific case, saying that protection measures were in place in Kiribati and that Teitiota's life was not in danger, but committee expert Yuval Shany set out new standards that could help with climate-related asylum claims in the future.

The committee also said that asylum seekers were not required to prove that they face immediate harm upon arrival in their native countries and urged the international community to play a bigger role in assisting countries most affected by climate change.

Related Topics

United Nations Kiribati May 2015 Family From New Zealand

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

55 seconds ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 minute ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

16 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

31 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

54 minutes ago

National College of Arts Lahore fails to increase ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.