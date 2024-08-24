Open Menu

UN Human Rights Body Urges UK To Curb Hate Speech

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The United Kingdom must take action to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, a UN human rights body said Friday, following recent riots that rocked the country.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racism (CERD) voiced concern over persistent hate crimes, hate speech and xenophobic incidents on various platforms, including by politicians and public figures.

It was particularly concerned about recurring racist acts and violence by extremist far-right and white supremacist individuals and groups targeting ethnic and ethno-religious minorities, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers.

This includes violent acts committed in late July and early August this year when riots broke out across the UK following a stabbing attack at a dance class in Southport that left three young girls dead and 10 other people injured.

The unrest was fueled by disinformation shared on social media about the suspect.

In calling for action, the UN Committee urged the UK authorities to implement comprehensive measures to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, including on the part of political and public figures.

Members emphasized the need for thorough investigations and strict penalties for racist hate crimes, and effective remedies for the victims and their families.

According to news reports, British courts have handed down hundreds of sentences to those who took part in the unrest, including to some who fueled the disorder through online posts.

The Committee also expressed concern about the disproportionate impact of police stop-and-search practices, including strip searches, on ethnic minorities, especially children.

It also raised alarm over the use of excessive and deadly force by law enforcement, lack of accountability, and inadequate support for victims' families, all of which disproportionately affect people of African descent and other ethnic minorities.

Concerns surrounding institutional racism within policing and the criminal justice system were also highlighted.

The Committee urged the UK to set up an independent complaint mechanism to investigate allegations of racial profiling, stop-and-search practices, strip searches, and excessive use of force by the police.

Furthermore, perpetrators should be prosecuted and punished, and victims and their families should have access to effective remedies.

Additionally, decisive action to eliminate racial discrimination within policing and the criminal justice system, must be taken.

The Committee published its findings on the UK after concluding a four-year review of the country, alongside seven other nations including Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Venezuela.

