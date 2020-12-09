UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet Says Pandemic Reveals Failure to Build Equitable Society

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet pointed on Wednesday to the destructive effect of the coronavirus pandemic, elaborating on the exposed vulnerabilities and the damaged trust in governments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet pointed on Wednesday to the destructive effect of the coronavirus pandemic, elaborating on the exposed vulnerabilities and the damaged trust in governments.

In her opening statement at a press conference on the eve of the Human Rights Day, Bachelet qualified 2020 as a "terrible year" that resulted in at least 1.6 million fatalities and had a devastating effect on economies, employment, income, health and education.

"The 2020 has taken its toll not only across all regions and virtually all countries, but also on the full range of our human rights, be they economic, social, cultural, civil or political. COVID-19 has zeroed in on the fissures and fragilities in our societies, exposing all our failures to invest in building fair and equitable societies. It has shown the weakness of systems that have failed to place a central focus on upholding human rights," Bachelet said.

The UN official expressed the belief that coronavirus vaccines alone are not sufficient to heal the damage, pointing to the need to uphold human rights.

"The failure of many countries to invest sufficiently in universal and Primary healthcare, in accordance with the right to health, has been exposed as extremely short-sighted.

These vital preventive measures are costly, but nothing like as costly as failing to invest in them has proved to be. Many governments failed to act quickly or decisively enough to halt the spread of COVID-19. Others refused to take it seriously, or were not fully transparent about its spread," Bachelet continued, slamming political leaders who keep playing down the impact of the pandemic and prioritizing herd immunity, "as if the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives is a cost that can be easily borne for the sake of the greater good."

The UN human rights chief pointed to the importance of restoring trust both between and within governments.

Bachelet expressed regret over the disproportionate toll of the pandemic on marginalized and discriminated groups, such as ethnic, national and religious minorities.

"Had adequate social and economic protections been in place for a much higher proportion of the world's population, in poor countries and in rich ones - had we applied the human rights vaccine - we would not be in such a bad state as we are today," the official went on to say.

In conclusion, Bachelet called for abandoning "narrow nationalistic responses", and for instead making sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to everyone who needs them.