UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Dialogue, Restraint From Violence in Papuan Protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called on the government of Indonesia to enter into dialogue with the Papua protesters and avoid the use of force.

On August 28, local media reported that as many as six civilians are feared dead and at least three others injured after Indonesian security forces opened fire at protesters in Deiyai regency. The violence ensued after protests erupted over alleged discrimination against students.

"I encourage the authorities to engage in dialogue with the people of Papua and West Papua on their aspirations and concerns, as well as to restore internet services and refrain from any excessive use of force," Bachelet said in a statement.

On August 22, the Indonesian government cut online access to the provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Bachelet also expressed concern over the reports of nationalist militias participating in violent attacks on Papuan protesters and threats and intimidation faced by local human rights activists, students and the press.

Protests and riots began in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua last month after emerging reports on social networks about attacks on Papuan students in cities in other provinces of the country East Java and West Sulawesi.

On August 19, protesters in the West Papuan provincial capital of Manokwari torched the building of the local parliament, prompting Indonesian President Joko Widodo to urge them to forgive each other "as fellow countrymen."

Protesters in Papua and West Papua declared their readiness to continue the action until ethnic discrimination against Papuans ceases in the country. According to representatives of the Indonesian security forces, the cause of the mass demonstrations in the eastern part of the country was the inflammatory and often false messages on social networks about attacks on the Papuans and ethnic clashes between the Papuans and representatives of other nationalities in the central provinces of the country.