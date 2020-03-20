UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Chief Calls For End To Inter-Communal Violence In South Sudan - Statement

Inter-communal violence in South Sudan, which has risen this past month and led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, must be curbed if the recently-formed unity government wishes to ensure peace in the country, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday

Despite the optimism generated by the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity on February 22, violence in the African country has increased over the past month, resulting in civilian deaths and the sexual assault of women and children, Bachelet stated.

"However, for any durable peace to take hold in the country, intercommunal violence must be addressed, and the perpetrators investigated and prosecuted. It is also vital that peace-building between individual communities is locked in to this process," the high commissioner said in the statement.

Ethnic tensions between the Dinka, Nuer, and Murle communities have escalated since February, particularly in the Jonglei region, Bachelet stated.

This culminated in an attack on civilians on February 19 which left hundreds dead, over 200 women and children abducted and prompted approximately 8,000 civilians to seek refuge close to the UN Mission in South Sudan base in Pibor, according to the statement.

"These acts are deplorable, and those responsible must be brought to justice," Bachelet stated.

The high commissioner added that survivors of sexual violence must be given medical and psychological support and infrastructure must be put in place to ensure that abducted children are reunited with their families.

In late February, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the former rebel leader Riek Machar agreed to form a unity government with the hopes of ending the country's long-running conflict. A peace deal was signed in 2018 between the government and the rebels, although the formation of the unity government was delayed many times as both sides were unable to resolve their differences.

