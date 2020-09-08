UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe in Navalny Case - Statement

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on Russia to carry out an independent investigation into the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on Russia to carry out an independent investigation into the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Navalny was clearly someone who needed state protection even if he was a political thorn in the side of the government," Bachelet said in a statement. "It is not good enough to simply deny he was poisoned, and deny the need for a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into this assassination attempt. It is incumbent on the Russian authorities to fully investigate who was responsible for this crime - a very serious crime that was committed on Russian soil."

Bachelet pointed out that the nerve agent Novichok with which Navalny was allegedly poisoned is a sophisticated agent that is difficult to source, raising questions as to who may use such a substance and how they acquire it.

The UN official also noted that before the alleged poisoning, Navalny had reportedly been harassed, arrested and assaulted by either the authorities or by unknown assailants.

Navalny, 44, was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk after the commercial passenger airplane he traveled on made an emergency landing due to him being severely ill. The doctors established two days later that Navalny was fit to be transported by aircraft and he was flown to a hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said that the doctors in Berlin found traces of Novichok in Navalny's organism. Russia said Germany has not offered evidence to back up its claims and noted that the doctors in Omsk did not find toxic substances present in Navalny.

Russia has also sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin could share the information about Navalny but such sharing is a multistage process.

On Monday, Berlin's Charite hospital announced that Navalny's condition had improved and he woke up from being in an induced coma.