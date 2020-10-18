UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Calls For Peaceful Conduct During Bolivia Election - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Peaceful Conduct During Bolivia Election - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the political actors in Bolivia to refrain from any actions that could undermine the peaceful conduct during the general election on Sunday.

"Everyone should be able to exercise the right to vote in peace, without intimidation or violence. It is essential that all sides avoid further acts of violence that could spark a confrontation," Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

Bolivia has experienced political turmoil since the presidential election last November as former President Evo Morales left his post under threat by the country's opposition, which accused him of election fraud.

Bachelet said the upcoming general election represents an opportunity for Bolivia to move forward on social and economic issues and defuse the extreme polarization that has plagued the country over the years.

Bachelet also expressed serious concern about the inflammatory language and threats made by some political actors in recent weeks and the increasing number of physical incidents.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Vote Bolivia November Sunday Post All From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

12 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

12 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

27 minutes ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.