UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Peaceful Conduct During Bolivia Election - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the political actors in Bolivia to refrain from any actions that could undermine the peaceful conduct during the general election on Sunday.

"Everyone should be able to exercise the right to vote in peace, without intimidation or violence. It is essential that all sides avoid further acts of violence that could spark a confrontation," Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

Bolivia has experienced political turmoil since the presidential election last November as former President Evo Morales left his post under threat by the country's opposition, which accused him of election fraud.

Bachelet said the upcoming general election represents an opportunity for Bolivia to move forward on social and economic issues and defuse the extreme polarization that has plagued the country over the years.

Bachelet also expressed serious concern about the inflammatory language and threats made by some political actors in recent weeks and the increasing number of physical incidents.