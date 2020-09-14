UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Probe Into Police Violence in Belarus

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Monday for investigation into all the cases of police violence during the protests in Belarus, also stressing the need to place all the information regarding harsh treatment on record

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Monday for investigation into all the cases of police violence during the protests in Belarus, also stressing the need to place all the information regarding harsh treatment on record.

Speaking at the opening of the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Bachelet called on the body to focus on conducting probe and making those responsible for rights violations in Belarus accountable, in order to prevent further escalation of violence and protests. The human rights chief stressed that, taking into account the significant amount of claims about violence by law enforcement agents, all the allegations should be substantiated with documented evidence.

According to Bachelet, the UN Human Rights Office keeps receiving disturbing messages about continuing arbitrary arrests; violence, including sexual abuse; and kidnapping of persons linked to the Belarusian opposition. Bachelet also noted that journalists covering the protests were subject to arrest and persecution. The UN human rights chief expressed the belief that the Belarusian government failed to address the situation properly.