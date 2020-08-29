UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Calls For Probe Of Death Threats Against Congo Nobel Laureate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Probe of Death Threats Against Congo Nobel Laureate

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday its chief is deeply concerned by the recent surge of death threats against Congolese Nobel Peace prize laureate Denis Mukwege and is calling for a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent death threats directed at the Congolese human rights defender and Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, and called for swift action to investigate who is behind the threats and bring them to justice," the statement said.

Mukwege has won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for helping and advocating for women victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He had previously received death threats and survived an assassination attempt in October 2012 when four armed men attacked his residence and killed his guard.

OHCHR said the recent death threats had been conveyed to Mukwege and his family through social media and phone calls. The threats followed his condemnation of the killing of civilians in eastern DRC and his renewed calls for justice for human rights abuses.

Bachelet pointed out that the life of Mukwege seems to be at "serious risk." She also called on the Congolese authorities to provide him with comprehensive protection.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Social Media Democratic Republic Of The Congo October Women 2018 Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

27 minutes ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

46 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

55 minutes ago

Russian intervention in Belarus 'worst thing' that ..

21 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Mertens to reach WTA final in US Ope ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.