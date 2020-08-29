UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Probe of Death Threats Against Congo Nobel Laureate

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday its chief is deeply concerned by the recent surge of death threats against Congolese Nobel Peace prize laureate Denis Mukwege and is calling for a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent death threats directed at the Congolese human rights defender and Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, and called for swift action to investigate who is behind the threats and bring them to justice," the statement said.

Mukwege has won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for helping and advocating for women victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He had previously received death threats and survived an assassination attempt in October 2012 when four armed men attacked his residence and killed his guard.

OHCHR said the recent death threats had been conveyed to Mukwege and his family through social media and phone calls. The threats followed his condemnation of the killing of civilians in eastern DRC and his renewed calls for justice for human rights abuses.

Bachelet pointed out that the life of Mukwege seems to be at "serious risk." She also called on the Congolese authorities to provide him with comprehensive protection.