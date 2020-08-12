UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Belarus' 'Violent Response' to Protests - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned the Belarus authorities' "violent response" to protests over the results of Sunday's presidential election and urged to immediately release all unlawfully detained persons, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Wednesday.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday condemned the violent response of the Belarusian authorities to the peaceful demonstrations held across the country in the aftermath of the presidential election and called for people's grievances to be heard," the statement said. "The High Commissioner called for the immediate release of all those who have been unlawfully detained, and for prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations."