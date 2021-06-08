UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to uphold the conviction and life sentence against Ratko Mladic for war crimes committed during the Yugoslav Wars

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to uphold the conviction and life sentence against Ratko Mladic for war crimes committed during the Yugoslav Wars.

Earlier in the day, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs Mladic. At the same time, Mladic was not found guilty of genocide of around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in the town of Srebrenica in 1995.

"The Mechanism's verdict highlights the determination of the international justice system to ensure accountability no matter how long it may take - in Mladic's case, nearly three decades after he committed his appalling crimes," Bachelet said.

Nderitu added the conviction sends an important message throughout the regions that see increasing genocide denial and the glorification of invited criminals.

Bachelet and Nderitu called on officials and media organizations in the Western Balkans to avoid using revisionist narratives and incitement of hatred that can exacerbate tensions between the communities and states in the region.

The UN officials also noted that while justice alone cannot lead to reconciliation, the Mechanism's decision represents an essential step on the path to it and constitutes a critical component of prevention.

Mladic served as the commander of the army of Republika Srpska during the 1992-1995 conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was arrested by the Serbian authorities in 2011 after fleeing international justice for 16 years. In November 2017, the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague convicted Mladic of war crimes that date back to the 1992-1995 conflict. Mladic was sentenced to life in prison.