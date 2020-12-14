UN Human Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' at Execution of Iranian Journalist Zam

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that she is "appalled" at the execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, calling on Iran to stop the use of the death penalty against "independent voices".

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that she is "appalled" at the execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, calling on Iran to stop the use of the death penalty against "independent voices".

On Saturday, Zam, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad News website and Telegram channel, was executed in Iran over charges of fueling mass anti-government protests in 2017 and receiving assistance from foreign intelligence agents.

"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam, activist and founder of the AmadNews Telegram channel," Bachelet said on Monday, urging Iran to stop using "the death penalty and vague national security charges to suppress independent voices and dissent."

The commissioner stressed that many activists were arrested in Iran in breach of the established international norms and principles, and demanded Iran release all arbitrarily detained individuals.

"Many activists and protesters in Iran have been sentenced to long prison terms or given the death penalty for exercising their human rights after trials that failed to comply with international standards regarding due process," Bachelet said, adding that the Iranian government should "immediately free all those arbitrarily detained for exercising their human rights."

In October 2019, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported on the arrest of Zam, who was based in France and ran a news channel called Amad News in the messaging app, Telegram. Zam was sentenced to death in June 2020. According to reports, he was accused of working with French and Israeli intelligence agents against Iran and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country by fueling mass anti-government protests on social media in 2017.