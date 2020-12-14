UN Human Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' by Execution of Iranian Journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday she is appalled by the hanging of Iranian opposition journalist Ruhollah Zam.

"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam, activist and founder of the AmadNews Telegram channel," Bachelet said in a statement. "His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people."

Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth" after being accused by the government of inciting violence during the 2017-18 protests in Iran through his Telegram channel.

The activist has been living in exile in France prior to his arrest in October 2019.

Bachelet said the apprehension of Zam outside of Iran could amount to abduction and his transfer to the Islamic Republic may not have respected due process.

Many other activists in Iran had been sentenced to long terms in prison or the death penalty for "exercising their human rights," following trials that failed to comply with international standards, Bachelet noted.

"These constitute serious violations of Iran's obligations," Bachelet said. "Violation of the fair trial guarantees in proceedings resulting in the imposition of the death penalty would render the sentence arbitrary in nature."

The high commissioner further called on the country's authorities to immediately end the increasing use of the death penalty to suppress independent voices and free all those arbitrarily detained.