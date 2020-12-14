UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' By Execution Of Iranian Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

UN Human Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' by Execution of Iranian Journalist

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday she is appalled by the hanging of Iranian opposition journalist Ruhollah Zam

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday she is appalled by the hanging of Iranian opposition journalist Ruhollah Zam.

"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam, activist and founder of the AmadNews Telegram channel," Bachelet said in a statement. "His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people."

Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth" after being accused by the government of inciting violence during the 2017-18 protests in Iran through his Telegram channel.

The activist has been living in exile in France prior to his arrest in October 2019.

Bachelet said the apprehension of Zam outside of Iran could amount to abduction and his transfer to the Islamic Republic may not have respected due process.

Many other activists in Iran had been sentenced to long terms in prison or the death penalty for "exercising their human rights," following trials that failed to comply with international standards, Bachelet noted.

"These constitute serious violations of Iran's obligations," Bachelet said. "Violation of the fair trial guarantees in proceedings resulting in the imposition of the death penalty would render the sentence arbitrary in nature."

The high commissioner further called on the country's authorities to immediately end the increasing use of the death penalty to suppress independent voices and free all those arbitrarily detained.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Iran France May October December 2019 Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

GB receives 9 feet snowfall during current spell

4 minutes ago

SCCI demands relief package for blaze victims

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt e-portal for women entrepreneurs soon: ..

4 minutes ago

Commander FCNA condoles demise of Wazir Amin

4 minutes ago

UAEU targets 25 points advance in QS ranking each ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sh ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.