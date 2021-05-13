UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Says COVID-19 Vaccines 'New Frontier' In Struggle For Equality

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

UN Human Rights Chief Says COVID-19 Vaccines 'New Frontier' in Struggle for Equality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The acquisition and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has become a "new frontier" in the struggle for equality, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said Thursday.

During a keynote address at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Research and Innovation Forum, Bachelet cited data indicating that more than 80% of COVID-19 vaccine shots given worldwide had been administered in high and upper-middle-income countries.

"Vaccines have certainly become the new frontier in the struggle for equality, demonstrating that the gap between rich and poor remains as wide as ever," Bachelet said.

The UN high commissioner for human rights reaffirmed calls for the rollout of universal health care coverage across the globe, adding that the disparity in health care access and spending was fueling another pandemic.

"COVID-19 has laid bare the profound inequality pandemic affecting our societies, including when it comes to both access and spending on health care," Bachelet remarked.

The WHO-led COVAX Facility, an initiative established to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle-income countries, has shipped out more than 59 million vaccine doses to 122 economies since it was launched.

At an event organized by the Gavi vaccine alliance back in April, global leaders urged rich countries to donate excess vaccine doses to the COVAX scheme.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Alliance April Event Million

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

7 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.