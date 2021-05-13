UN Human Rights Chief Says COVID-19 Vaccines 'New Frontier' in Struggle for Equality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The acquisition and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has become a "new frontier" in the struggle for equality, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said Thursday.

During a keynote address at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Research and Innovation Forum, Bachelet cited data indicating that more than 80% of COVID-19 vaccine shots given worldwide had been administered in high and upper-middle-income countries.

"Vaccines have certainly become the new frontier in the struggle for equality, demonstrating that the gap between rich and poor remains as wide as ever," Bachelet said.

The UN high commissioner for human rights reaffirmed calls for the rollout of universal health care coverage across the globe, adding that the disparity in health care access and spending was fueling another pandemic.

"COVID-19 has laid bare the profound inequality pandemic affecting our societies, including when it comes to both access and spending on health care," Bachelet remarked.

The WHO-led COVAX Facility, an initiative established to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle-income countries, has shipped out more than 59 million vaccine doses to 122 economies since it was launched.

At an event organized by the Gavi vaccine alliance back in April, global leaders urged rich countries to donate excess vaccine doses to the COVAX scheme.