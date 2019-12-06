UN Human Rights Chief Says Over 400 People Possibly Killed in November Protests in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 400 people could have been killed during the November protests in Iran, which were triggered by a government decision to increase the price of gasoline, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Over 400 people could have been killed during the November protests in Iran , which were triggered by a government decision to increase the price of gasoline, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

"During the five days of demonstrations, which according to official Government sources involved between 120,000 and 200,000 protestors, the UN Human Rights Office has information suggesting that at least 208 people were killed, including 13 women and 12 children. There are also reports, which the UN Human Rights Office has so far been unable to verify, suggesting more than twice that number killed," the statement said.

Bachelet also added that at least 7,000 people were reportedly arrested in 28 of Iran's 31 provinces since mass protests broke out in mid-November, and she was "extremely concerned about their physical treatment, violations of their right to due process, and the possibility that a significant number of them may be charged with offences that carry the death penalty, in addition to the conditions under which they are held.

"

The chief urged Iran to immediately launch an independent investigation into all cases of violations and expressed concerns regarding the reports on intimidating journalists who attempted to report on the situation.

A wave of protests erupted in several Iranian provinces in mid-November over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes. Both protesters and security forces suffered casualties.