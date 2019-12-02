UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Chief To Travel To Costa Rica Tuesday To Meet With President - Spokesman

2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

UN Human Rights Chief to Travel to Costa Rica Tuesday to Meet with President - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on December 3 will travel to Costa Rica to meet the country's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada and other senior officials, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will begin a three-day visit to Costa Rica tomorrow. She will meet with the President, several ministers and the president of the Supreme Court, the legislatures and the ombudsperson," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that during her visit, Bachelet would also engage with civil society organizations representing the interests of indigenous associations, trade unions and youth.

