UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Malaysia From October 4-5 for Talks With Officials - OHCHR

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will travel to Malaysia from October 4-5 following an official government invitation, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will travel to Malaysia from October 4-5 following an official government invitation, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During her visit, Bachelet is scheduled to meet Prime Minister, Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad and other high-level Government officials as well as the national human rights institution, SUHAKAM, civil society organisations, the National Bar Association and the UN and diplomatic community," OHCHR said in a statement.

The Human Rights Chief will also visit refugee centers, including the Rohingya Integrated School of Excellence located in the Malaysian state of Selangor, which was the first school built for the Rohingya ethnic minority. The Rohingya people have been fleeing Myanmar by sea to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, often at the hands of smugglers, as they face persecution by their government.

Bachelet will conclude her visit with a press conference in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday.

