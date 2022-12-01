UrduPoint.com

Published December 01, 2022

UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Ukraine From December 4-7 - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will visit Ukraine from December 4-7, his office said on Wednesday.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Sunday begins a four-day official visit to Ukraine, at the invitation of the Government," the office said on the website.

During his mission, Turk will visit Kiev, as well as the cities of Kharkiv, Izium, and Uzhhorod.

"He is due to meet with senior national and local Government officials and civil society, as well as representatives of victims' groups, including relatives of missing or captured civilians and prisoners of war," the statement read.

The UN official will hold a press conference at the end of his visit on December 7 at around 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT). Only accredited media will be allowed to the press conference, the office said.

