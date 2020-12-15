UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Chief Urges Colombia To Strengthen Protection Due To Armed Violence

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:56 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet appealed on Tuesday to Colombia to protect its citizens from the increasing violence by non-state armed and criminal groups and other criminal elements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet appealed on Tuesday to Colombia to protect its citizens from the increasing violence by non-state armed and criminal groups and other criminal elements.

"I call on the Colombian authorities to take stronger and much more effective action to protect the population from this appalling and pervasive violence," Bachelet said.

The commissioner urged the authorities to carry out rapid, independent and thorough investigations concerning all the allegations of human rights abuse and violence, as well as to defend the rights of victims to justice and reparation.

"It is the State's duty to be present throughout the country, implementing a whole range of comprehensive public policies, not only to clamp down on those responsible for the violence, but also to provide basic services and safeguard the fundamental rights of the population," Bachelet added.

In 2020, the UN Human Rights Office in Colombia has registered 66 massacres in 18 departments of the country, where 255 people have been killed. The authority has also received information on the killing of 120 human rights defenders.

The violence in Colombia affects indigenous groups, especially in the Nasa community, with 66 of its members having been killed in 2020.

