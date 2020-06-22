UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Chief Urges States To Help Their Nationals Trapped In Syrian Camps - OHCHR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:53 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed her concern over the plight of foreign nationals stranded in refugee camps in northeast Syria and called on the countries of origin to provide support, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Monday.

"The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday expressed deep concerns over the plight of thousands of so-called 'third-country nationals' - mostly women and children - who are trapped in displacement camps in northeast Syria," the statement said. "She said states should assume responsibility for all of their nationals, in accordance with their obligations under international law."

Bachelet said of the 90,000 Syrians, Iraqis and other "third-country nationals" with alleged links to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) confined in overcrowded camps such as Al-Hawl and Al-Roj, 58,000 are children.

The UN human rights chief pointed out that some countries have deprived individuals in the camps of their nationality and declined to offer consular services.

Bachelet also said once the trapped individuals return to their homes, states can proceed with rehabilitation and reintegration measures as well as investigation and, when necessary, prosecution.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has also limited the ability of authorities to ensure security and reduce the influence of terrorist groups like the Islamic State in the camps, Bachelet added.

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Women All Refugee Coronavirus

