UN Human Rights Chief Urges Taliban to Adopt Norms of Responsive Governance in Afghanistan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to adopt norms of responsive governance in Afghanistan, also calling on the radical movement to respect the rights of women

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to adopt norms of responsive governance in Afghanistan, also calling on the radical movement to respect the rights of women.

"I strongly urge the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights and work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation, including through respecting the rights of all who have suffered during the decades of conflict," Bachelet said on Tuesday at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"Taliban spokespeople have made specific commitments to respect women's right to work and girls' right to attend school within the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic law.

They have also said they will respect the rights of members of ethnic and religious minorities and refrain against reprisals against those who have worked with the government or the international community. The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate this commitment into reality," Bachelet added.

The official called on the council to "take bold and vigorous action" and establish a special mechanism to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan, "including in particular, the Taliban's implementation of its promises with a focus on prevention."