UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation In Lebanon Spiraling Out Of Control - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:08 PM

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation in Lebanon Spiraling Out of Control - Statement

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday warned that the situation in Lebanon is spinning out of control amid the economic crisis and the novel coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday warned that the situation in Lebanon is spinning out of control amid the economic crisis and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This situation is fast spiraling out of control, with many already destitute and facing starvation as a direct result of this crisis," Bachelet said in a statement. "The growing economic shocks, coupled with the outbreak of COVID-19, have touched all sections of society."

Among the most vulnerable are 1.

7 million refugees and 250,000 migrant workers, many of whom lost their jobs or not been paid, Bachelet said.

"As we respond to this pandemic and the socio-economic crisis, we must include and protect everyone, regardless of their migration or other status," she said.

Bachelet called on the government to urgently enact required reforms s well as prioritize the provision of essential needs.

She also urged the global community to step up its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.

Related Topics

United Nations Lebanon National University All Government Refugee Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Unplanned population increase creates multiple cha ..

57 seconds ago

Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia in Is ..

1 minute ago

German Gov't Experts Claim Messenger App Telegram ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 22% of Muscovites Have COVID-19 Immunity - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.