UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation in Lebanon Spiraling Out of Control - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday warned that the situation in Lebanon is spinning out of control amid the economic crisis and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This situation is fast spiraling out of control, with many already destitute and facing starvation as a direct result of this crisis," Bachelet said in a statement. "The growing economic shocks, coupled with the outbreak of COVID-19, have touched all sections of society."

Among the most vulnerable are 1.

7 million refugees and 250,000 migrant workers, many of whom lost their jobs or not been paid, Bachelet said.

"As we respond to this pandemic and the socio-economic crisis, we must include and protect everyone, regardless of their migration or other status," she said.

Bachelet called on the government to urgently enact required reforms s well as prioritize the provision of essential needs.

She also urged the global community to step up its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.