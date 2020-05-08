UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Syria's Warring Parties Against Using COVID-19 To Regroup

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:08 PM

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Syria's Warring Parties Against Using COVID-19 to Regroup

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has warned Syria's warring parties, including the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) against using the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup amid a spike in civilian deaths in areas controlled by the Turkish armed forces and Syrian Democratic Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has warned Syria's warring parties, including the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) against using the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup amid a spike in civilian deaths in areas controlled by the Turkish armed forces and Syrian Democratic Forces.

"Various parties to the conflict in Syria, including ISIL, appear to view the global focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population," Bachelet stated in a press release on Friday.

An uptick in civilian deaths has been observed in Syria's northern and eastern regions, territory that is either under control of the Turkish armed forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHCR) said in the press release. In particular, at least 29 civilian deaths were reported after a fuel truck exploded in Afrin in northwestern Syria on April 28.

�"We are receiving more reports every day of targeted killings and bombings from one end of the country to the other, with many such attacks taking place in populated areas," Bachelet said.

The UN human rights chief called for an immediate ceasefire in the country in order to provide urgent humanitarian care for those that need it.

Violence continues in areas of Syria despite a ceasefire still being in place in Idlib province. On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to commit to the de-escalation of violence in Idlib.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format of Syria settlement talks and announced the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib from midnight on March 6 and the resumption of joint Russian and Turkish military patrols. As of Tuesday, Russian and Turkish troops have conducted eight joint patrols along the M4 highway in Idlib province.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan March April From Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares what her fans should do durin ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awards cash prize for ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals five food points ..

2 minutes ago

EU court says it 'alone' has jurisdiction over ECB ..

1 minute ago

Distt administration takes action against 216 hoar ..

2 minutes ago

Police conduct flag march to raise public awarenes ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.