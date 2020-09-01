UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Chief Welcomes Venezuelan President's Pardon Of 110 Nationals

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:35 PM

The UN high commissioner for human rights has welcomed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's decision to pardon 110 nationals, according to a statement released on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The UN high commissioner for human rights has welcomed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's decision to pardon 110 nationals, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"I welcome the decision of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro to pardon 110 people, most of them Venezuelan politicians who were imprisoned, in exile or under precautionary measures," Bachelet said.

Maduro's mass pardon represents a positive step in improving human rights in the South American country, the UN official added.

The announcement of the pardon was made on the state-run VTV television channel earlier in the day. Tania Valentina Diaz, a prominent Venezuelan lawmaker, said that the pardon was a move toward political reconciliation.

Roberto Marrero, a key adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido, was among those who were pardoned by Maduro. Marrero was released from prison in Caracas following the announcement.

