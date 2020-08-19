UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Commissioner Appoints Members Of Fact-Finding Mission On Libya

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

UN Human Rights Commissioner Appoints Members of Fact-Finding Mission on Libya

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has appointed members of the independent fact-finding mission on Libya who would document human rights violations in the North African country, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has appointed members of the independent fact-finding mission on Libya who would document human rights violations in the North African country, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday in a press release.

"The High Commissioner today announced the appointment of the members of the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya. The members are: Mohamed Auajjar, chair, (Morocco), Tracy Robinson (Jamaica) and Chaloka Beyani (Zambia and UK)," the OHCHR said.

Auajjar is a former justice minister of Morocco, Robinson is a senior lecturer and the deputy dean at the faculty of law of the University of the West Indies, while Beyani is an associate professor at the London school of Economics.

The fact-finding mission was established by the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in late June to document human rights abuses by all parties of the Libyan conflict amid the escalated tensions and the absence of a functioning judicial system.

According to Bachelet, the mission would serve "as an essential mechanism" to effectively challenge the impunity for committed abuses and crimes.

The commissioner added that perpetrators of various crimes, including killings, torture and sexual violence, often manage to avoid punishment in Libya.

The mission will provide an oral update to the HRC in September and a report on the situation in Libya next year.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

