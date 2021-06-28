UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Commissioner Calls For Comprehensive Action To Uproot Systemic Racism

Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

UN Human Rights Commissioner Calls for Comprehensive Action to Uproot Systemic Racism

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The killing of African American man George Floyd during his arrest last year has revealed the systemic nature of racism, which, therefore, requires a systemic response, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

The UN commissioner published on Monday a report shedding light on the litany of violations of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights suffered by people of African origin on a daily basis worldwide.

"Systemic racism needs a systemic response. There needs to be a comprehensive rather than a piecemeal approach to dismantling systems entrenched in centuries of discrimination and violence. We need a transformative approach that tackles the interconnected areas that drive racism, and lead to repeated, wholly avoidable, tragedies like the death of George Floyd," Bachelet said in a statement released by her office.

The global mobilization of people calling for racial justice in the wake of Floyd's killing has prompted debates on a long-delayed reckoning with racism and helped shift the focus to the systemic nature of racism and the institutions that perpetrate it.

"I am calling on all States to stop denying, and start dismantling racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," the commissioner said.

The report was produced at the request of Human Rights Council last June based on online interviews with over 340 individuals, mostly of African descent, and relevant experts as well as over 110 written contributions and a review of publicly available material.

Proceeding from the findings, Bachelet recommended the Human Rights Council either set up a specific, time-bound mechanism or strengthen an existing one to promote racial justice and equality in the context of law enforcement around the world.

The 46-year-old African American man died in late May 2020 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes after he was already handcuffed and lying face down. The incident sparked a wave of protests against police brutality throughout the United States and across the rest of the world.

More Stories From World

