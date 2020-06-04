UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Commissioner Decries Racism, Police Violence After George Floyd's Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:04 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday strongly condemned racism and police brutality amid the George Floyd protests in the United States and other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday strongly condemned racism and police brutality amid the George Floyd protests in the United States and other countries.

"Structural racism and police violence demand reforms to break the cycle of impunity for police killings and racial bias," Bachelet tweeted.

Many officials and public figures from various countries and international organizations have spoken out against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who later died.

