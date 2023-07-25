UN Human Rights Commissioner Denies HIMARS Strike Killed Ukrainian Prisoners in Olenivka

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Tuesday there was not enough evidence to suggest that the deadly 2022 strike on a prison in the Russia-held village of Olenivka, which killed 50 captive Ukrainians, involved a US-supplied long-range HIMARS missile

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the strike on Ukraine. Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, accused the Ukrainian regime of striking the penal colony to silence detained Ukrainian soldiers after they began cooperating with Russia.

The Geneva-based UN office said in a statement that "while the precise circumstances of the incident on the night of 28-29 July 2022 remain unclear, the information available and our analysis enable the Office to conclude that it was not caused by a HIMARS rocket.

"Based on the information available, it is not possible at this stage to establish either the specific source of the explosion, nor the exact direction from which a weapon may have been fired," the Office added.

Tuerk, an Austrian lawyer, stressed that combatants captured in a conflict were protected under international humanitarian law and deaths or serious injuries to them were to be followed up by an official and thorough inquiry on the part of the detaining power.