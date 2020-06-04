UN Human Rights Commissioner Urges US to Ensure Reporters Work 'Free From Attacks'

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling on the US authorities to ensure that members of the media can do their work without being attacked or subjected to repression

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling on the US authorities to ensure that members of the media can do their work without being attacked or subjected to repression.

"I call on the authorities at all levels to ensure the message is clearly understood - reporters must be able to do their important work free from attacks or repression," Bachelet said in a statement.