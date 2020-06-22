UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolution Stipulating Probe of Abuses in Libya Since 2016

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The UN Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution requiring that a fact-finding mission to Libya is established and dispatched right away to investigate alleged human rights abuses in the country since 2016.

"[The Human Rights Council] requests the High Commissioner to immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission to Libya, and to designate experts to implement, in an independent and impartial manner, for a period of one year, the following mandate: to establish the facts and circumstances of the situation of human rights throughout Libya, and to collect and review relevant information, to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since the beginning of 2016," the resolution said.

The resolution strongly condemns all acts of violence in Libya, in particular those that constitute significant human rights violations.

The resolution urges the Libyan authorities to grant the fact-finding mission unhindered access to all country's territory without delay and allow them to visit sites.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists, Libya has been divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west of the country.