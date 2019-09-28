UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Council Creates Fact-Finding Mission For Venezuela Rights Abuses

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

UN Human Rights Council Creates Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela Rights Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) A team of United Nations human rights experts will head to Venezuela to probe reports of extrajudicial executions and torture under a plan approved by the UN Human Rights Council on Friday.

The mission will "investigate extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture and other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment," an Human Rights Council resolution approved on a 19-7 vote with 21 abstentions said.

The resolution sponsored by the Lima Group - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Paraguay and Peru - also won support from the European Union.

The one-year mission should carry out its investigation "with a view to ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims," the resolution said.

Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Valero criticized the decision and said his country would not cooperate in the new probe, according to published reports.

